Snoop Dogg is expanding his presence in sports media with a new analyst role on Peacock. According to sources briefed on the move, the hip-hop icon will serve as a game analyst for the Los Angeles Clippers versus Golden State Warriors matchup on Monday, Jan. 5.

The Athletic notes Snoop will call the second half from courtside alongside Terry Gannon and Reggie Miller. He is expected to attend pregame meetings, observe the first half without commentary, then put on his headset for the remainder of the broadcast.

The appearance continues Snoop’s growing relationship with NBC, which owns Peacock. He received largely positive reviews for his hosting work during last year’s Summer Olympics and is set to play a major role in NBC’s coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Games in February. Gannon is also scheduled to serve as one of the hosts for NBC’s broadcast of the Winter Games Opening Ceremonies.

Snoop’s busy media schedule also includes a high-profile holiday appearance on Netflix. On Christmas Day, he will be featured during the halftime show of the Detroit Lions versus Minnesota Vikings game. Titled “Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party,” the show will include performances from Lainey Wilson and EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, and more.

With his trademark charisma and deep cultural influence, Snoop Dogg continues to blur the lines between sports, entertainment, and music.