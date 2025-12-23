Popular Twitch streamer Zoe Spencer brought holiday cheer to dozens of children by partnering with Children of Promise, NYC, to host a special holiday shopping spree for kids impacted by parental incarceration.

The event welcomed 60 children to Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, where Zoe treated them to a full day of shopping, fun, and personal connection. Each child was given a $100 shopping budget, and Zoe went above and beyond to cover any additional costs, ensuring every child left with meaningful gifts for themselves and their loved ones.

Known for her upbeat and engaging online presence, Zoe brought that same energy offline, personally shopping with the kids and helping them choose holiday gifts. Throughout the day, she posed for selfies, signed phone cases, and even invited some of the kids to hop on stream with her, creating moments of excitement and laughter that made the experience feel truly special.

Zoe also added thoughtful, personal touches throughout the event, including selecting matching pairs of Crocs with two of the girls, creating a memorable bonding moment that reflected her hands-on approach to giving back.

The day concluded with a special presentation from Children of Promise CEO and Founder Sharon Content, who honored Zoe with an award recognizing her outstanding community service and dedication to supporting children and families during the holiday season.

More than just a shopping trip, the event embodied the spirit of giving, joy, and connection. Through her genuine involvement and generosity, Zoe Spencer helped create lasting memories for children who often face significant challenges, reinforcing the powerful impact of community support during the holidays.