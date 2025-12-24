The holiday season officially arrives in Broadway fashion with the release of the music video for Hell’s Kitchen’s “A Merry Little Christmas”, a joyful and community driven moment that captures the warmth, soul, and unmistakable energy of New York City.

The video stars Alicia Keys alongside the Tony and Grammy Award winning cast of Hell’s Kitchen, including Amanda Reid, Jessica Vosk, Phillip Johnson Richardson, and new cast member Yolanda Adams. Together, they breathe fresh life into a holiday classic, blending powerhouse vocals with the emotional pull of live theater. The result is celebratory without being overstated, intimate while still grand, and deeply rooted in the communal spirit that defines both the holidays and the city itself.

Shot through a distinctly New York lens, the video reflects the heart of Hell’s Kitchen as a production that is grounded in real stories, shared experiences, and the connective power of music. Alicia Keys’ presence anchors the performance, not as a guest, but as the creative force whose songwriting legacy and cultural voice set the tone. The cast carries that energy forward, delivering a performance that feels both festive and authentic.

More than a seasonal release, the video serves as a reminder of Broadway’s role in bringing people together. It highlights the extraordinary talent behind one of the most celebrated shows on the stage today, while offering a moment of reflection, joy, and togetherness during a time when those themes matter most.

Hell’s Kitchen’s A Merry Little Christmas stands as a seamless blend of iconic songwriting, elite vocal performances, and theatrical magic. It is a holiday offering that feels timely, heartfelt, and unmistakably New York, inviting audiences to celebrate the season through music, community, and shared joy.