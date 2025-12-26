Whelp, these two are officially off the market. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods turned Christmas Day into a deeply personal celebration by announcing their engagement, marking a major milestone in their relationship.

The couple shared the news through a joint Instagram post on Dec. 25, choosing a simple and playful caption to deliver the update: “Marry Christmas.” The announcement quickly gained traction, with fans and fellow public figures filling the comments with congratulations.

Photos from the engagement show the pair overlooking the Manhattan skyline from a rooftop setting. Woods wore an all-white outfit as she stood beside Towns, the city lights framing the moment. The images felt polished yet intimate, reflecting a calm confidence rather than spectacle.

The engagement capped off a banner day for Towns. Earlier on Christmas Day, he helped lead the New York Knicks to a hard-fought win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, making the proposal a personal highlight layered on top of a professional victory.

Towns and Woods have built their relationship steadily over time. They began dating publicly in 2020 after first developing a friendship, a foundation that allowed their bond to grow outside of constant public attention.

Both have also spoken openly about loss and resilience. Towns lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, to COVID-19 in 2020, an experience that reshaped his life. Woods lost her father, John Woods, in 2017, a moment that deeply influenced her perspective on family and strength. Through those moments, they leaned on one another for support.

The engagement reflected that shared history. The setting was elegant but understated, and the photos conveyed certainty rather than flash.

For Towns and Woods, Christmas 2025 now carries lasting meaning. It represents not only a holiday, but the beginning of their next chapter together, shaped by patience, growth, and intention.