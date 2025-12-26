Former NBA guard Sebastian Telfair is shedding light on daily life inside FCI Fort Dix, offering a firsthand perspective as Sean “Diddy” Combs continues serving a federal prison sentence and fighting his punishment in court.

Telfair, who was released from the New Jersey facility just days ago, spoke publicly about Combs’ demeanor behind bars. According to Telfair, the Bad Boy Records founder has remained composed and focused despite the dramatic shift from a life of power and wealth to incarceration.

Check out Telfair’s prison ‘exit interview’ here:

“Diddy’s holding it down. He’s doing what he gotta do,” Telfair said following his release. “He’s doing good. Diddy’s gonna be Diddy.”

“Diddy’s holding it down. He’s doing what he gotta do,” Telfair said following his release. “He’s doing good. Diddy’s gonna be Diddy.”

Earlier this year, photos circulating from inside the facility sparked widespread discussion. The images showed Combs smiling alongside fellow inmates, appearing calm and noticeably changed, with gray hair visible. For many observers, the photos ran counter to assumptions that he was struggling mentally or emotionally.

Telfair acknowledged that prison life represents a major adjustment for Combs. He described Combs’ former lifestyle as nonstop and indulgent, a sharp contrast to the rigid structure of federal custody. Even so, Telfair emphasized Combs’ ability to adapt and maintain discipline.

Combs is serving a 50 month sentence stemming from his July 2025 conviction on two Mann Act counts related to transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution. A jury acquitted him of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

On December 23, Combs’ legal team filed an emergency motion seeking immediate release, calling the sentence “a perversion of justice” and arguing the court relied on conduct the jury rejected.

As appeals move forward, Combs remains at Fort Dix. Telfair’s account paints a picture of routine and resolve rather than breakdown, where structure governs daily life and endurance becomes essential.