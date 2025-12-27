Former adult film performer and mental health advocate Jenna Haze has been hospitalized after sharing a series of bloody images and videos on her social media accounts that sparked widespread concern among followers and sparked a police welfare check.

The 43-year-old retired entertainer posted photos showing blood on her hand and videos of herself coughing and spitting while in a bathtub, prompting multiple calls to authorities on December 24, 2025. In at least one clip, she appeared distressed and made statements about alleged past abuse.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the welfare check early Wednesday morning, and an ambulance subsequently transported a female patient to the hospital for medical care. Officials have not released specifics about her current condition.

The unsettling posts drew immediate reactions online, with fans and social media users expressing concern and urging that she receive help. Some comments emphasized the importance of supporting those struggling with emotional distress and mental health challenges, reflecting the seriousness with which many interpreted her posts.

Jenna Haze first gained fame in the adult entertainment industry, where she built a successful career before retiring in 2012. Since leaving the industry, she has spoken publicly about her experiences and has been involved in mental health advocacy, including delivering a TEDx talk about the challenges performers can face during and after their careers.

At the time of this writing, there have been no official updates on Haze’s condition or her plans moving forward. The situation remains developing, and it is unclear whether more details will be released by her representatives or local authorities in the coming days.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or in crisis, resources such as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline are available for immediate support.