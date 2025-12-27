This year’s theme of Kwanzaa centers on defining and shaping the world from our own perspective, placing African people, their history, and their culture at the core of how we see ourselves and our social reality. It is a call to move with intention, clarity, and pride, rooted in self definition rather than external interpretation.

At the heart of this reflection is Kujichagulia, the principle of self determination. Kujichagulia emphasizes self respect, cultural pride, and the responsibility to name ourselves, speak for ourselves, and define ourselves. It challenges individuals and communities to honor the legacy and contributions of African and African American people, while rejecting narratives imposed from outside the culture.

Self determination begins with acknowledging the depth and richness of African civilizations and recognizing the profound impact African American contributions have made across global history, art, music, literature, and social movements. It requires a conscious effort to center these truths within family and community life. Inspired by the teachings of Carter G. Woodson, families are encouraged to take ownership of educating the next generation, ensuring that African American history is taught accurately, consistently, and with pride at home.

Mary McLeod Bethune captured the spirit of this responsibility when she said, “We, as Negroes, must recognize that we are the custodians as well as the heirs of a great civilization. We have given something to the world as a race, and for this, we are proud and fully conscious of our place in the total picture of mankind’s development.” Her words continue to remind us that cultural pride is not inherited passively, but actively taught, protected, and affirmed.

The second day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to putting Kujichagulia into practice. It is a day for intentional action that reinforces self determination on both individual and collective levels. Families and communities are encouraged to reflect on the origins of Kwanzaa itself, understanding its creation as an act of cultural reclamation and self expression. Reviewing the symbols of Kwanzaa and their meanings helps reconnect these values to everyday life.

This day also emphasizes family centered celebration, recognizing the family as the foundation of cultural continuity. Joy plays a central role, creating an atmosphere that is warm, affirming, and rooted in shared heritage. Special meals, whether prepared at home or shared in community, offer another opportunity to honor African and African American traditions through food and fellowship.

Equally important is making space for cultural and historical reflection. This may come through music, storytelling, art, or conversation, all of which reinforce identity and collective memory. Through these practices, Kujichagulia becomes more than a principle. It becomes a lived experience.

By observing Self Determination Day with intention, families and individuals reaffirm their commitment to defining who they are, shaping the world they live in, and honoring their rightful place within the broader human story.