Snoop Dogg’s NFL Christmas Game Day Holiday Halftime Party on Netflix might go down as one of the most electric halftime moments the league has ever staged, and the official ratings do not even drop until next week. The 10 minute set hit during the Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and Snoop treated it like a main event, not a break in the action.

The segment opened with Martha Stewart, Snoop’s longtime friend and business partner, delivering her own spin on a Christmas story before the show turned into a genre bending sprint through classics and holiday staples. Snoop ran through crowd favorites, backed by a large choir and dancers, then brought out a stacked guest list that included Lainey Wilson, Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo, plus the voices behind Netflix’s HUNTR X from KPop Demon Hunters.

Snoop Dogg's full NFL Christmas Halftime show on Netflix



Featuring: K-Pop Demon Hunters, Lainey Wilson, Andrea and Matteo Bocelli.

The internet reaction was instant. Former NFL star James Harrison and commentator Meghan McCain were among the loudest voices calling it better than most Super Bowl halftime shows, and plenty of fans echoed that same energy online.

If the goal was to make an NFL halftime feel like a real cultural moment, Snoop and Netflix hit it clean.