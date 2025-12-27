Jeff McNeil officially closed a significant chapter in New York Mets history, saying goodbye to fans as he left Flushing for the final time in a Mets uniform. The move marked the end of an era not only for McNeil, but for a clubhouse that has been rapidly reshaped over the past year.

McNeil departs as the longest tenured Met on the roster, a distinction he quietly inherited following the trades of Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, and Brandon Nimmo. Drafted by the Mets in 2013, McNeil was the last remaining link to a core that once represented stability, development, and continuity within the organization. With his exit, that chapter is now fully closed.

Taking to Instagram, McNeil shared a heartfelt message reflecting on his time in New York and the organization that drafted and developed him:

“New York will always be a part of my story. The Mets organization is all I have ever known since being drafted in 2013, and it has been an incredible run. I’m incredibly thankful for every moment, every lesson, and every memory along the way.

I’m especially grateful for the fans who welcomed me and my family and made New York feel like home for so long. Thank you to Steve and Alex Cohen, the coaching staff, and my teammates who made this journey so meaningful. 🍎🗽

With so much gratitude, it’s time to turn the page and embrace the next chapter in green and gold. 💚💛”

McNeil’s message struck a chord with fans who watched him rise from a late round draft pick into one of the most consistent contact hitters in baseball. Over his Mets tenure, he became a batting champion, an All Star, and a player whose versatility and competitiveness defined his style of play.

His departure also arrives amid growing skepticism surrounding the Mets offseason direction. The decision to move on from multiple franchise pillars has not been universally embraced, and approval of the organization’s recent moves has noticeably declined among sections of the fan base.

