When All Elite Wrestling viewers saw Swerve Strickland return to television at Full Gear, the reaction was familiar. The chant echoed. The presence was undeniable. What stood out, however, was the music.

Gone was Big Pressure, the entrance theme long associated with his rise. In its place was Hit Different, a darker and more deliberate track that signaled a shift not just in sound, but in presentation. The change marked a new phase in Strickland’s ongoing evolution, one shaped by career milestones, injury recovery, and a growing role at the intersection of wrestling and hip hop.

“This question people ask, ‘Why do you keep working when you’ve already had success?’ doesn’t really apply to me,” Strickland said in a recent interview. “I’m always trying to top the last thing I did.”

That mindset appears central to the decision behind Hit Different.

Reframing the Entrance

Entrance music carries symbolic weight in professional wrestling, often becoming inseparable from a performer’s identity. Strickland acknowledged that fans form attachments to familiar themes, but noted that Big Pressure was created before his run in AEW and before his character fully took shape within the company.

“My character has developed a lot since coming to AEW,” he said. “This song reflects where I am now. It was made after the character was established.”

The timing also coincided with Strickland’s return from knee surgery. While physically cleared, the transition offered an opportunity to reintroduce himself with intent rather than continuity alone.

The collaboration added another layer. Hit Different features Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan, alongside Monteasy, a frequent creative partner. The track debuted on December 10, the same night Strickland returned on AEW Dynamite on TBS, blending wrestling presentation and hip hop release in real time.

Music Beyond Novelty

Strickland’s involvement in music predates his AEW tenure and extends beyond promotional tie-ins. Earlier in his career, he was featured in XXL Magazine’s Freshman Issue, a platform typically reserved for emerging rap artists. His catalog has accumulated millions of streams across major platforms, and his media appearances include outlets such as The Breakfast Club and HOT 97.

Live performances have ranged from Rolling Loud to the House of Blues, and his music has been played in arenas including Wembley Stadium in front of tens of thousands of fans. Collaborations with artists like Rick Ross, Fabolous, Bun B, Jim Jones, Westside Gunn, Waka Flocka Flame, and DJ Whoo Kid position him less as a crossover curiosity and more as a consistent participant within the culture.

Screenshot Screenshot

Parallels in Process

Strickland’s approach to music mirrors the discipline seen in his wrestling career. In the ring, he earned recognition from ESPN as Breakthrough Pro Wrestler of the Year and made history as AEW’s first Black World Champion. Outside of it, his collaborations tend to reflect deliberate choices rather than trend-driven features, with past work including Benny the Butcher, Musiq Soulchild, and Eric Bellinger.

Hit Different was produced by Profit the Producer, a two-time Grammy winner known for his work on Donda 2. The track opens with Strickland’s familiar rallying call before Raekwon delivers a verse rooted in classic New York grit. Lyrically, Strickland touches on recovery, loyalty, and ambition, themes that parallel his professional trajectory. Monteasy’s contribution anchors the record structurally, giving the song a balance between aggression and reflection.

Expanding the Footprint

Strickland’s cultural reach extends into fashion, merchandise, and media. His Reebok collaboration with Allen Iverson reportedly became the brand’s top-selling sneaker at the time of release. His merchandise is sold nationally through Hot Topic, and he holds one of the highest-selling action figures currently on the market. He has also appeared as a character within DC Comics properties, further broadening his visibility beyond wrestling audiences.

Each venture reinforces a consistent narrative of long-term brand building rather than one-off exposure.

A Calculated Shift

Rather than functioning as a comeback anthem in the traditional sense, Hit Different operates as a recalibration. It reflects where Swerve Strickland stands at this stage of his career, shaped by success, setbacks, and a refusal to remain static.

Whether the change resonates most through the sound system of an arena or through headphones, the intent is clear. Evolution remains central to Strickland’s approach, and comfort has never been the objective. Follow the most dangerous, Swerve Strickland @swerveconfident for more exclusives.