Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was taken to hospital Monday after a serious traffic collision in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two other passengers traveling with him.

Officials in Lagos confirmed emergency crews were dispatched to the scene shortly after the crash, which happened around 11 a.m. on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a major route connecting Ogun State and the commercial hub of Lagos. Joshua was later transferred to a medical facility for treatment, though authorities said his injuries were not considered severe.

Ogun State Police said in a statement: “The vehicle conveying Mr. Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated. Joshua, seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention with another injured person.”

Federal Road Safety Corps spokesperson Olusegun Ogungbemide said early findings pointed to excessive speed as a factor. He stated the vehicle was “travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck,” parked along the roadside.

State officials later confirmed that “preliminary reports indicate that two male foreign nationals died on the spot.” Their identities have not been independently verified.

Joshua has strong personal ties to Nigeria, the country of his parents’ origin, and briefly attended boarding school there as a child.

Public reaction from the boxing world was swift. “Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident,” Paul said Monday.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: “I am away on a family holiday and awoke to the news of this incident.” He added, “We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don’t want to speculate on how he is, but thankfully he appears OK from what I have seen in the images.”

Nigeria’s president also reached out personally. “I spoke with AJ on the phone to personally convey my condolences over the death of his two associates,” he said. “I wished him a full and speedy recovery, and prayed with him. AJ assured me he is receiving the best possible care. I also spoke with his mother and prayed for her. She was deeply appreciative of the call.”

Police later confirmed: “Anthony Joshua is in an undisclosed hospital being treated for his injuries.”