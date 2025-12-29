Beyoncé Crosses Billionaire Threshold After Record-Breaking Cowboy Carter Era

Beyoncé has officially joined the billionaire class, a financial benchmark reached by only a handful of artists in modern entertainment. Forbes confirmed the milestone this week, citing a combination of touring dominance, strategic creative pivots, and long-term ownership as key factors behind the rise.

At the center of the achievement is the Cowboy Carter tour, a sprawling stadium run that reshaped expectations for country music at scale. The tour launched in April with a high-profile opening in Inglewood, California, traveled across North America, and concluded in July in Paradise, Nevada. Across 32 dates, Beyoncé delivered performances that translated into historic revenue. Pollstar reported more than $400 million in ticket sales, with merchandise adding another $50 million. Those figures place Cowboy Carter among the most financially successful tours ever staged.

The tour’s success also reflected a broader shift in Beyoncé’s artistic trajectory. Forbes pointed to her move into country music as a decisive factor in pushing her net worth past ten figures, making her one of just five musicians to reach billionaire status. Cowboy Carter, released in March 2024, followed Renaissance and represents the next chapter in an unfolding trilogy that continues to redefine her sound and audience.

Despite the scale of her success, Beyoncé has emphasized restraint over excess. Speaking to GQ, she said, “I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace.”

The milestone further solidifies the Carter household’s financial standing. Jay-Z became a billionaire in 2019 through business ventures that span music, management, and streaming. Forbes estimates his net worth at $2.6 billion as of 2025.

Together, Beyoncé and Jay-Z stand as one of the most formidable partnerships in entertainment, built on control, calculated risk, and longevity rather than fleeting success.