Cardi B Pushes Back on Online Backlash, Calls for Support and a Fresh Start

Cardi B is speaking directly to fans after days of intense online criticism tied to her personal life. The rapper addressed the conversation in a video posted Dec. 29 on X, captioned, “We need a reset.”

Appearing calm but clearly worn down, Cardi made it known that the scrutiny had crossed a line. “Y’all need to calm down,” she said. “Y’all been dragging me for three or four days. Been a little bit too mean.”

We need a reset pic.twitter.com/sHM7LnWQ7B — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 29, 2025

She emphasized that much of the commentary focused on choices that are no longer up for debate. “I can’t change s***t. Can’t go back in time. I already had a baby,” she said.

Leaning into her trademark blunt humor, Cardi underscored how unrealistic the criticism sounded to her. “Y’all want me to put my baby back in my p***y?” she asked. “What y’all want me to do?”

She also addressed speculation surrounding her relationship with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, dismissing calls for her to make drastic changes. “Y’all want me to leave my man and f**k yours?” she continued. “I don’t know what y’all want me to do.”

Rather than fueling further online debate, Cardi said her attention is now fixed on what lies ahead. “We only go forward now,” she stated, pointing to a demanding schedule in the months to come.

January, she explained, will be consumed by rehearsals for her AM I THE DRAMA? tour, with days stretching 10 to 12 hours at a time. “I’m gonna be away from my baby, away from my personal life, away from my home,” she said, admitting she is already “super stressed out.”

Despite the pressure, Cardi made a clear request to her audience. “I need my support system, my fans, to love me,” she said. “I want y’all to come to my tour and enjoy yourself with me. Don’t be dragging me. It’s enough.”