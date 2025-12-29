D.C. Property Owner Claims Abandoned Deal in Lawsuit Against Tyra Banks Ice Cream Venture

Another day, another lawsuit. This time a Washington, D.C., property owner has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $2.8 million, accusing Tyra Banks and her business partners of walking away from plans to open a flagship ice cream shop after committing to a long-term lease.

The civil complaint, filed Friday in U.S. District Court, names Banks, her ice cream brand Smize & Dream, and business partner Louis Martin as defendants. According to the filing, the group signed a 10 year commercial lease in April 2024 for a retail space in the Eastern Market neighborhood, with the intention of establishing a high-profile Washington location.

Instead, the lawsuit alleges the project was abandoned within months. By the summer, the defendants allegedly shifted their focus away from the D.C. storefront and redirected their efforts toward opening a shop in Sydney, Australia, leaving the leased space unused.

Landlord Christopher Powell says he entered the agreement believing the tenancy would be long term and that the business would invest significantly in improving the property. He claims he spent months working with the team on build-out planning and preparation for the anticipated opening.

The complaint states that Powell attempted to resolve the situation without legal action before filing suit. “Although Mr. Powell made repeated good-faith efforts to resolve this matter amicably, he is now left with deep financial loss,” the lawsuit states.

Powell is seeking at least $2,831,331 in damages, as well as interest, legal fees, and additional costs permitted under the lease agreement. The lawsuit argues that the requested amount reflects the financial impact of the abandoned deal and the expectations created by the signed lease.

The case remains pending, and no response from Banks or her business partners has been filed publicly.