“Fired Up” Keeps TheRealSkitso in the DRT Global Top 80

Project Pat collaboration continues strong independent airplay run

TheRealSkitso continues to hold his position on the DRT Global Top 100 Independent Airplay Chart as his single “Fired Up,” featuring Memphis rap icon Project Pat, remains in the Top 80.

The record’s sustained chart presence reflects consistent support from independent radio outlets worldwide, keeping the track in steady rotation.

Project Pat’s veteran influence brings added weight to the collaboration, pairing Southern rap credibility with Skitso’s modern production style. The record has resonated across markets and extended its momentum beyond its initial release.

“Fired Up” is released exclusively through Bud E Boy Music, led by West Coast Hip Hop mainstay Kokane.

A Buffalo, New York native, TheRealSkitso has also gained attention with “Well Connected,” a West Coast-driven release featuring Kokane and Tha Eastsidaz. The video premiered on BET Jams’ Mixtape Playlist.

With his upcoming project Asylum Vol. 1 on the way, “Fired Up” continues to anchor Skitso’s current campaign, highlighting the impact of consistency and authentic collaboration in independent Hip Hop.

TheRealSkitso can be found across social platforms at @TheRealSkitso.

The Source Take: Consistency, credibility, and real Hip Hop partnerships keep TheRealSkitso firmly in rotation.