Houston Hip Hop legend Pimp C would have turned 52 years old today.

Born Chad Lamont Butler on this date in 1973 in Port Arthur, Texas, Pimp C rose from the Gulf Coast alongside his longtime partner Bun B to form UGK, a group that helped define Southern Hip Hop and reshape how the region was heard and respected on a national level. Together, they built Underground Kingz into one of the most influential rap groups to ever emerge from the Dirty South, and widely regarded as the greatest rap duo Texas has ever produced.

Pimp C was more than a rapper. He was a producer, curator, cultural gatekeeper, and outspoken advocate for Southern artists at a time when their voices were often dismissed or marginalized. His ear for music, love for live instrumentation, and insistence on authenticity gave UGK a sound that was both raw and timeless. He championed regional pride while demanding industry respect, often speaking truth even when it came at personal cost.

Across a career that spanned nearly three decades, Pimp C released nine albums with UGK and six full length solo projects, leaving behind a catalog that continues to influence generations of artists. His story and impact were further documented in the posthumous book Sweet Jones Pimp C’s Trill Life Story, written by Julia Beverly, which offered deeper insight into his life, convictions, and unwavering dedication to the culture.

Pimp C passed away on December 4, 2007 in West Hollywood, California, due to complications related to an overdose involving promethazine syrup, commonly referred to as lean. He was just weeks shy of his 34th birthday. His loss sent shockwaves through Hip Hop, particularly in the South, where he was viewed not only as an artist but as a leader and protector of the region’s sound.

Though his physical presence is gone, Pimp C’s voice remains ever present. Artists across generations continue to honor Sweet Jones through their music, their message, and their commitment to preserving the integrity of Southern Hip Hop. His influence lives on in every conversation about independence, regional pride, and speaking truth without compromise.

Rest in power to a true Texas legend. Pimp C forever.