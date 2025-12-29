Habari Gani?

Ujamaa!

Today’s principle of Kwanzaa is Ujamaa, Cooperative Economics, a call to share, pool, and circulate resources within the community for the collective good. Ujamaa reminds us that economic strength is most powerful when it is rooted in cooperation rather than competition, and when families and communities work together to support one another’s stability and growth.

At its core, Ujamaa is about building and sustaining cooperative economic practices that strengthen both family and community bonds. It challenges us to think beyond individual gain and consider how our financial choices, labor, and consumption can uplift the people around us.

The tradition of Cooperative Economics has deep roots in African societies, where mutual aid was essential to survival and success. In these communities, every individual was valued for their contribution, and economic life was shaped by an understanding of human interdependence. Agricultural systems reflected this philosophy. While families often worked their own land, there were moments in the planting and harvesting cycle when the work exceeded what one household could manage alone. When that happened, neighbors answered the call, bringing tools, labor, and time to ensure the task was completed. The understanding was simple and powerful. What you give today will return to you tomorrow.

This system of shared responsibility fostered trust, solidarity, and long term sustainability. It ensured that no family stood alone in moments of need and that collective success outweighed individual hardship.

In today’s world, marked by economic uncertainty and widening gaps in access and opportunity, the principle of Ujamaa remains both relevant and necessary. By embracing cooperative practices, families and communities can create pathways to shared prosperity, whether through supporting Black owned businesses, sharing resources, building cooperative ventures, or committing to economic education and planning together.

To honor Ujamaa on this day of Kwanzaa, families and communities are encouraged to gather together, whether through a shared meal or intentional time for reflection. Cultural connection can be deepened through reading proverbs, poems, or family stories that highlight resilience and cooperation. Attention may be given to the Kwanzaa symbol of Mazao, crops, which represent the fruits of collective labor and shared effort.

This is also a moment for reflection and commitment. Consider how Cooperative Economics has shown up in your life over the past year, and discuss concrete ways to strengthen those practices moving forward. Lighting the candle for Ujamaa offers space to discuss its meaning, while honoring ancestors who lived these values reminds us that we are continuing a legacy, not starting from scratch.

Above all, Ujamaa is meant to be lived. Whether through planning a cooperative project, supporting one another financially or emotionally, or making intentional economic choices as a family or community, today is about action rooted in unity.

As we greet one another with Habari Gani, we answer with Ujamaa, affirming our commitment to shared responsibility, collective strength, and building an economy that serves the people together.