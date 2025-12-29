Kid Cudi Teases Creative Next Chapter as Wife Explores Music Production

Kid Cudi’s next musical phase may begin at home, with his wife, that is.

The rapper and producer, who married fashion designer Lola Abecassis Sartore in 2025, shared that his wife is diving into beat-making and could eventually play a role in his future projects. The update came in a Dec. 27 post on X, where Cudi reflected on their evolving creative dynamic.

My wife wants to learn to make beats and shes been fuckin w the Orchid making loops and theyre fire hahah im so impressed. This is the coolest shit ever. We gon set up a session and just make beats together, ima show her how to use the equipment, make drums, all that. U gon… — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 28, 2025

“My wife wants to learn to make beats,” Cudi wrote, offering a glimpse into what he described as an unexpected and exciting development.

He went on to explain that Sartore is not merely testing the waters. According to Cudi, she has already begun experimenting with production tools on her own. “She’s been fuckin w the Orchid making loops and they’re fire,” he added, referring to the compact music device she has been using to build and layer sounds.

The message struck a tone of pride rather than promotion. “This is the coolest shit ever,” Cudi wrote, underscoring how meaningful it has been for him to watch his partner explore a creative path adjacent to his own.

The timing is notable. Cudi previously announced that he would be stepping away from music following the release of his August project, Free. While he framed that decision as a pause rather than a permanent exit, his latest comments suggest inspiration may still be brewing, albeit from a different angle.

Rather than teasing release dates or collaborations outright, Cudi’s post focused on process and curiosity. His enthusiasm reflected admiration for Sartore’s initiative and a sense of shared discovery.

Whether the beat-making experiment turns into a formal collaboration remains to be seen. For now, the moment stands as a reminder that creative sparks can emerge in the most personal spaces, and sometimes the next chapter begins simply by watching someone you love try something new.