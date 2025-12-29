Oshea Jackson Jr. Offers Musical Therapy as Kai Cenat Breakup Sparks Online Debate

The public split between streaming star Kai Cenat and influencer Gabrielle Alayah, known as Gigi, has unfolded loudly across social media, drawing reactions from fans, fellow creators, and even Hollywood.

Cenat confirmed the breakup late last week, declaring on social media, “I’m single. I will never be in another relationship again,” as speculation spread online that Gigi had been unfaithful with rapper NBA Youngboy.

Listen to nothin but Suga Free for the next 21 days and you’ll make it through any breakup brotha.



Why you bullshittin pt 2



Allergic to bullshit.



Listen to those two see how you feel and continue to listen to Suga free as prescribed. https://t.co/FQeQDvnhO0 — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) December 27, 2025

Gigi quickly pushed back. Posting to her Instagram Story, she rejected the accusations in blunt terms, writing, “I left, now you wanna get on the internet and rush to paint a false narrative about me off a FAKE Twitter post is insane. I’ve never cheated on him, and YOU know that. I have never dealt with that man… play that sympathetic role somewhere else, pls.” Her statement aimed to shut down the rumors and reassert control of her narrative. Streamer Duke Dennis was among others who weighed in as the conversation continued to spiral online.

Amid the noise, actor Oshea Jackson Jr. injected humor and perspective. The son of Ice Cube offered advice via X, tweeting, “Listen to nothin but Suga Free for the next 21 days and you’ll make it through any breakup brotha.” He later pointed to tracks like “Why you bullshittin pt 2” and “Allergic to bullshit” as essential listening.

Separately, unrelated images circulated online showing a boxer pulled from a damaged vehicle. Nigerian police commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo confirmed, “Anthony Joshua is in an undisclosed hospital being treated for his injuries,” adding that no further details were available.

While the breakup drama continues to trend, Jackson’s message stood out for its simplicity. Heartbreak, he suggested, is universal, and sometimes the right soundtrack can help people move forward.