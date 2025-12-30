Beyoncé has officially joined the billionaire ranks, according to Forbes, marking a major financial milestone fueled by her genre-shifting Cowboy Carter era.

Forbes reports that a bold pivot into country music powered the most successful concert tour in the genre’s history, pushing Beyoncé’s net worth into 10-figure territory. The achievement makes her just the fifth musician ever to reach billionaire status, joining an exclusive group that includes Jay Z, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna.

Cowboy Carter not only reshaped conversations around country music but also delivered massive commercial success through touring, streaming, merchandise, and brand expansion. The project further cemented Beyoncé’s ability to redefine genres while turning cultural moments into lasting financial impact.

She now joins an elite list of billionaire entertainers identified by Forbes, nearly half of whom have reached the milestone within the past three years. With this achievement, Beyoncé also becomes one half of music’s only billionaire couple, alongside her husband Jay Z.

The milestone reinforces her standing as one of the most influential and financially powerful artists of her generation, continuing a career defined by innovation, ownership, and cultural leadership.