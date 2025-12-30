Singer D4vd could soon face murder charges in connection with the death of Celeste Rivas, according to sources familiar with the proceedings who spoke with TMZ.

While earlier reports described the panel reviewing the case as an investigative grand jury, sources now say the body hearing testimony is an indicting grand jury that will ultimately vote on whether to bring formal charges. Prosecutors, including Beth Silverman, reportedly believe D4vd was involved in Rivas’ death and are seeking an indictment.

Earlier this month, D4vd’s day-to-day manager, Robert Morgenroth, testified for several days before the grand jury. A reporter overheard Morgenroth tell his attorney outside the courtroom that Silverman pressed him on why police were not contacted. Morgenroth allegedly responded that it was not his responsibility and that his role was to ensure D4vd’s tour continued.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no charges have been formally filed at this time. A grand jury indictment would mark a major escalation in the case and could lead to criminal proceedings against the artist.