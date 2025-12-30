In case you missed it, there is yet another Sean “Diddy” Combs documentary moving forward centered on his sons, Justin Combs and Christian “King” Combs, according to reports. The project is slated to debut on Zeus Network in 2026 and arrives amid renewed public attention following Netflix’s recent four-part documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which examined allegations of sexual misconduct and other legal controversies tied to the music mogul.

@theshadeborough Christian and Justin Combs, sons of imprisoned rap mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, have announced they will release their own documentary series sharing their side of the story, following their father’s hip hop rival, 50Cent, releasing a Netflix docuseries on Combs that he criticised from behind bars. The series is set to air in 2026 on the Zeus Network. It is unclear whether Combs was involved in the production or if the series will feature phone calls with the imprisoned rapper. #TSBNews #TSBCelebs [🎥: @thezeusnetwork] ♬ original sound – The Shade Borough

The upcoming Zeus series is being positioned as a personal account told through the eyes of Justin and Christian. Diddy’s team says the show will rely on private recordings and firsthand footage, aiming to present an autobiographical perspective rather than an investigative or third-party critique. The focus, they note, is on the brothers’ lived experiences growing up in the spotlight.

News of the project quickly prompted a reaction from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who has a long history of public friction with Combs. Posting on Instagram, the rapper and television executive shared his thoughts, writing, “Wow I want to see this show, I’m not sure this was a good idea.” The comment struck a tone that blended interest with skepticism and fueled broader discussion online.

Industry observers and fans are now weighing what the Combs brothers might reveal and how their portrayal will contrast with the Netflix documentary, which was produced in part by 50 Cent. Some expect a more intimate and sympathetic portrayal of family life, while others question whether the series could intensify existing scrutiny surrounding the Combs name.

As anticipation builds, the response highlights the risks and rewards of reclaiming a narrative in real time. Whether the series reshapes public perception or deepens debate remains to be seen.