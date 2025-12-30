DJ Akademiks, has a lot to say and this time the streaming star is pushing back on the idea that media still acts as a tastemaker in hip hop, arguing that most outlets now respond to popularity rather than create it.

It all went down during a recent livestream, the media personality framed the issue as structural, not personal. “Most media companies… we all chase what’s popular. We don’t look to popularize,” Akademiks said. “That’s the real facts about it.”

Akademiks explains that media doesn’t create what’s popular anymore, it just chases what already clicks.



“During the Drake vs Kendrick beef, numbers went crazy, biggest money period of my career, I’m sure it was the same for other media outlets too..so media stayed stuck there… https://t.co/dHyP3TlST4 pic.twitter.com/av1aDdVCuV — CY Chels (@SeewhyChels) December 30, 2025

Check this, he explained that modern coverage decisions are increasingly dictated by performance data instead of editorial instinct. “If A is popular, they’re gonna lean into A,” he said, pointing to the financial loop that drives coverage: “clicks generate attention, attention generates clicks, generates money.”

What’s interesting is according to Akademiks, this model encourages repetition over discovery. Stories and artists that already have traction receive more visibility, while emerging narratives are often ignored. “They’re not feeding fans stuff,” he said. “They might bring new information to life, but they’re leaning into things fans already interested in.”

Akademiks contrasted that approach with the independence he has on his own platform. Addressing criticism over his continued focus on rapper 6ix9ine, he defended the choice as personal rather than strategic. “Yo bro, you’re the only one talking about 6ix9ine… yeah, ’cause I want to talk about it. That’s my friend. My bad.”

What’s more, the streamer also pointed to high profile rap feuds as examples of how media attention can sustain itself long after the moment passes. Referring to the Kendrick Lamar and Drake conflict, Akademiks called it “the gift that kept on giving” and said it represented “the most lucrative time” of his 15 year YouTube career.

That financial upside, he argued, incentivizes outlets to remain focused on familiar storylines. “People stay in that moment,” Akademiks said. “You’re gonna keep eating off the corpse off that thing that gets you the most amount of revenue.”

Akademiks warned that this cycle affects how hip hop is framed, with media often extending narratives well beyond their relevance rather than helping shape what comes next.