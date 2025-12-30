J. Cole’s long-awaited album The Fall Off may have once included rare contributions from both Drake and Kendrick Lamar, according to comments from Mal of the New Rory and Mal podcast. During a recent discussion, Mal claimed that each rapper recorded two features for the project before circumstances forced Cole to reconsider the album’s direction.

“Yes, Kendrick was on the album, and Drake was on the album,” Mal said. “Well, was, which is why we didn’t get the album, cause now he gotta do his whole album over.”

If true, the revelation adds another layer to the already high expectations surrounding The Fall Off, which has been teased for years as a potential final chapter in J. Cole’s album run. Having both Drake and Kendrick Lamar on the same project would have marked a rare moment, given the long-standing tension between the two rap superstars.

Mal did not clarify when the features were recorded or whether they will ever see an official release. As of now, J. Cole has not publicly addressed the claims or confirmed whether The Fall Off is being reworked.