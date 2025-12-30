The highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua delivered major viewership numbers for Netflix, drawing an estimated 33 million viewers worldwide. The bout ended with Joshua scoring a sixth-round knockout of Paul, a result that quickly propelled the fight into Netflix’s global rankings.

According to early data, the event reached the Top 10 in 91 countries and claimed the No. 1 spot in 45 markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and Australia. The strong performance highlights the global appetite for marquee boxing events on streaming platforms.

The co-main event also proved successful, as the women’s bout between Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin averaged approximately 15 million viewers worldwide, reinforcing the depth of interest across the card.

The success of the event further underscores Netflix’s growing investment in live sports. The streamer continues to expand beyond scripted programming, building a live slate that now includes partnerships with the NFL, WWE, and MLB, positioning Netflix as a major player in the future of sports entertainment.