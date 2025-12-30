Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is recounting a tense fallout with former President Donald Trump over her push to release all investigative material connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

In December, according to New York Times Magazine, Greene publicly defied House Republican leadership and the president by calling for complete transparency surrounding the Epstein files, framing the issue as a symbol of corruption in Washington. “The Epstein files represent everything wrong with Washington,” Greene said at the time, arguing that powerful elites escaped accountability while women were victimized.

According to Greene, tensions escalated after she held a news conference threatening to identify men accused of abusing Epstein’s victims. She says Trump called her directly while she was in her Capitol Hill office, where staff members could hear him yelling as the call was placed on speakerphone.

Greene claims Trump warned her, “My friends will get hurt,” expressing anger over her stance. She says she was confused by his resistance and pressed him further, including urging him to invite some of Epstein’s female victims to the Oval Office. Greene alleges Trump angrily rejected the idea, telling her the women had done nothing to merit such an honor.

That exchange, Greene says, marked the final conversation between the two. While she maintains she did not personally know the names of alleged abusers, Greene insists she could have obtained them directly from victims.