Simone Biles Joins NFL Celebrity Photographer Series During Sunday Night Football

The National Football League welcomed global sports icon and Olympic champion Simone Biles as the latest guest photographer in its NFL Celebrity Photographer Series during Sunday Night Football, as the San Francisco 49ers hosted the Chicago Bears.
One of the most decorated athletes in sports history, Biles brought her elite eye for detail behind the camera, capturing the emotion, intensity, and rhythm of game day from the sidelines. Her photographs documented everything from pregame preparations to in-game action, offering fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at a primetime matchup through a creative and personal lens.
As part of the experience, Biles served as an official NFL photographer and worked alongside the league’s Live Content Correspondents team. The collaboration provided her with insider access and mentorship while allowing her to authentically document the NFL atmosphere both on and off the field.
The resulting images highlight the intersection of football, culture, and storytelling, reinforcing the league’s continued push to engage fans through unique creative perspectives. Biles’ participation adds another chapter to the series, which invites influential figures to reimagine the NFL experience beyond the game itself.
Past guest photographers in the NFL Celebrity Photographer Series include Method Man, Kevin Durant, Marshawn Lynch, Suni Lee, and others, further cementing the initiative as a bridge between sports, culture, and visual storytelling.