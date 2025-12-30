Talk about bad timing. New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing felony and charges stemming from an alleged incident in Massachusetts, a development that could have implications for his availability during the NFL playoffs. The case surfaced publicly Tuesday, Dec. 30, following a brief court proceeding in Dedham.

Get this, court records show Diggs has been charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery. The charges are connected to an alleged incident on Dec. 2, one day after New England’s Monday Night Football victory over the New York Giants. The matter is being handled in Norfolk County.

During a motions hearing in Dedham District Court, Diggs’ attorney, Michael DiStefano, appeared remotely and asked the judge to impound the police report associated with the case. DiStefano argued that releasing the report at this stage could unfairly damage Diggs while the case remains unresolved.

DiStefano also told the court that discussions are underway with the alleged victim in an effort to resolve the dispute financially. “As we speak, they’re working to come to an agreement on that,” DiStefano said during the hearing.

What’s more, the judge did not issue an immediate ruling on the impoundment request, saying the matter would be taken under advisement. She also agreed to review a defense request to delay Diggs’ arraignment until March.

For now, Diggs is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 23. That date comes just two days before the AFC Championship Game, should the Patriots advance that far in the postseason.

No additional allegations were outlined during the hearing, and prosecutors did not present evidence, as the proceeding was limited to procedural issues.

After the court appearance, the Patriots released a statement acknowledging the charges and confirming that Diggs has denied the allegations and informed team officials of his position.