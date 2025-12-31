Numbers don’t lie and longevity is a real thing. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has once again landed at the top of New York City rap streaming, earning the title of the city’s most streamed rapper of 2025 for the third consecutive year. The ranking was revealed December 30 by music statistics account Diverse Mentality after a review of YouTube’s global streaming data.

The milestone barely registered as a celebration for the veteran artist. Responding on Instagram, 50 Cent waved it off with characteristic nonchalance. “I thought we got over this guys, it is the way it is. LOL @bransoncognac,” he wrote.

While the reaction was casual, the numbers behind it were anything but. According to Diverse Mentality, YouTube data for 2025 shows 50 Cent pulling in roughly 1.9 billion views worldwide. The account emphasized how unusual the feat is, noting, “50 Cent’s music has been dominating for years despite not releasing a new solo album since 2014!”

The gap between 50 and the rest of the field was significant. Nicki Minaj followed in second place with 1.22 billion views, while Cardi B took third with 955 million. Jay-Z placed fourth at 711 million, narrowly ahead of 6ix9ine with 696 million. The remainder of the top ten included Pop Smoke, French Montana, The Notorious B.I.G., A$AP Rocky, and Lil Tecca.

Diverse Mentality underscored just how wide the lead was, stating that 50 “dominated the numbers and by dominated we mean by a long distance from the other New York rappers.”

For his part, 50 Cent treated the moment as expected rather than extraordinary. “It is the way it is,” he wrote, reinforcing the idea that longevity, not hype, is driving his continued success.