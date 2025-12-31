Looks like there’s more to this story. Chatter on socials surged on December 30 after DMV rapper Ant Glizzy accused former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs of being released following a dispute connected to a Shy Glizzy concert in Washington, D.C.

In a run of IG Story posts, Ant Glizzy framed his claims as a warning about life under professional sports contracts, suggesting teams monitor players closely once major deals are signed. “Got people that watch and know where you at all time because you a piece of they property when they give you millions of dollars,” he said.

Get this, Ant Glizzy alleged the situation began after Dallas defeated the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day. According to him, Diggs asked to remain in the DMV area an extra day to spend time with family. “He asked could he stay for another day,” Ant Glizzy said. “But he really was trying to go to the Shy Glizzy concert on the 26th at Howard Theatre.”

He claimed the Cowboys rejected the request. “Bro got 90-something million dollars from the Cowboys, they denied it and said he couldn’t stay.” Ant Glizzy further alleged Diggs told the team he planned to spend time “opening gifts, and do this, and the third,” but instead attended the concert.

Ant Glizzy pointed to footage showing Diggs onstage with Shy Glizzy, both wearing leopard coats. “Him and Shy Glizzy wore matching jackets, he was on stage with Shy Glizzy, the radio record footage and everything,” he said.

He also claimed the Cowboys questioned Diggs afterward. “They asking him when he get back, like, ‘Why did you stay for an extra day?’” Ant Glizzy said.

The rapper argued the situation worsened when Shy Glizzy posted a backstage photo with Diggs, writing, “You don’t need no binoculars yea you see that I’m the man.” Ant Glizzy claimed, “Do y’all not know that a couple hours later, headlines broke, ‘Trevon Diggs dropped from the Cowboys.’”

He blamed what he called unnecessary flexing. “Bro lost his whole contract for d-riding,” adding that Shy Glizzy “didn’t have to post bro.”

Neither the Cowboys, the NFL, nor Diggs has confirmed these allegations. As of now, the claims remain unverified and rooted in social media commentary.