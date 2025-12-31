Byline: Will Jones



In the thirty-plus years since the World Wide Web was unveiled to the public in 1993, the internet has evolved exponentially, in ways few, if any, could have predicted. Now, the internet is akin to a living, breathing organism; one that is constantly changing and shifting the digital ground beneath users’ feet. This has proven especially true in recent years, as tools such as cryptocurrency and AI have reshaped how people interact with the internet.

This can all make navigating the internet incredibly daunting, especially for small business owners trying to use online platforms to promote their services. With such a vast array of information readily available at everyone’s fingertips, the challenge becomes how to get your business’s information to stand out and cut through the noise meaningfully.

The answer has come in the form of innovative new search engine optimization (SEO) tactics from specialist Damon Burton and his Certified SEO.

Aspiring marketers and entrepreneurs often fall prey to overpriced, ineffective SEO services. Damon’s Certified SEO course is a direct response to that problem, offering trustworthy, experience-backed training that empowers individuals to manage their own SEO efforts confidently.

The Growing Risk of SEO Scams

When facing the monumental challenge of making a lasting impression through digital channels, many small business owners and entrepreneurs have turned to SEO specialists for assistance. However, malicious and unqualified individuals have recognized this, and many such companies mislead users with flashy SEO promises that yield poor returns on investment.

Common scam signals include unclear deliverables, lack of transparency, and retainers tied to dependency. These operations are striving to keep you in the dark while you continue to pay them.

Fortunately, Damon’s SEO program is the exact opposite. His course teaches you how to forge your own path using time-tested SEO techniques and identify these red flags early.

Two Decades of Proven SEO Results

Damon has led SEO campaigns for major brands such as Tony Robbins and Russell Brunson, as well as small business owners. His agency’s success has now evolved into an educational mission to make SEO accessible and ethical.

Empowering the “Little Guy”

Certified SEO was created for those who can’t afford high-end agency retainers but are willing to put in the work. The course helps self-starters take control, rather than relying on potentially unreliable third-party services.

What Makes Certified SEO Different

As Damon says, “After running an SEO agency for nearly two decades, and hearing and seeing the horror stories of others being burned by other agencies, I wanted to help the little guys. If they can’t afford an agency but are willing to put in the time, the course can help.”

This way, Certified SEO is built on real-world experience rather than theory. The program focuses on delivering clarity, integrity, and actionable strategies for users, teaching students not only what to do but also why it works.

Proactively Addressing Industry Skepticism

Today, when the internet is more vast, complex, and seemingly impenetrable than ever, Damon Burton and Certified SEO offer small business owners an indispensable tool: a beacon amid the storm, guiding them safely to shore. While other companies or individuals may try to take advantage of small businesses’ needs, Damon and his team have provided trusted, authentic services for over 20 years. They are excited to continue doing so for the foreseeable future.