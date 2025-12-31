Doechii is pressing pause before the next chapter of her career with the release of “girl, get up.” featuring SZA, a raw and reflective track that serves as both a personal exhale and a creative milestone. Released today via Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records, the song captures Doechii unpacking her life, career, and nonlinear rise with fearless honesty and sharp self awareness.

Across the record, Doechii confronts doubt, praise, and persistent industry narratives head on, transforming scrutiny into testimony. The collaboration with SZA amplifies the emotional weight, resulting in a statement that feels equal parts reckoning and release. Rather than chasing validation, “girl, get up.” underscores the idea that destiny cannot be manufactured, only answered.

The track was written by Doechii, SZA, Jahlil Gunter, and Darius Scott, and produced by Jay Versace. It features a sample of “What Happened To That Boy” by Baby featuring Clipse, connecting the song’s introspective lens to hip hop lineage. The accompanying visualizer, directed by James Mackel, continues their creative partnership following Doechii’s GRAMMY nominated “Anxiety” video.

“girl, get up.” marks the final release from Doechii’s Swamp Sessions series, an experimental run built on one hour writing sessions that produced standout tracks like “NISSAN ALTIMA,” “BULLFROG,” and “CATFISH.” Together, the series revealed Doechii as a kaleidoscopic artist unafraid to explore vulnerability, ambition, and evolution.