The wait for J. Cole’s next album has stretched on longer than most fans expected. The project, widely believed to be titled The Fall Off, has been teased for years with little concrete information attached. While anticipation continues to build, clarity around its release has remained elusive.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar had two features each on J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', according to Mal 👀



“Yes, Kendrick was on the album, and Drake was on the album. Well, was, which is why we didn’t get the album, cause now he gotta do his whole album over.” pic.twitter.com/HQXZYu8McY — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 29, 2025

Cole’s last major release, Might Delete Later, arrived during a volatile chapter in hip hop, landing as tensions between Drake and Kendrick Lamar dominated the conversation. Around that time, Cole delivered a sharp verse on “Like That,” reminding listeners of his technical precision. He then briefly escalated the moment with the diss track “7 Minute Drill,” which was quickly withdrawn and followed by a public apology during the Dreamville Festival.

As the Drake and Kendrick rivalry continues to ripple through the industry, some believe Cole’s positioning during that period was more deliberate than it appeared. Theories have circulated that his actions were partly performative and possibly connected to the broader themes planned for The Fall Off. Still, the album itself has not surfaced.

According to Mal from the Rory & Mal Podcast, internal complications may explain the delay. He claimed both Drake and Kendrick Lamar were originally involved in the project, creating a major issue once their conflict intensified. “Yes, Kendrick was on the album, and Drake was on the album, which is why we didn’t get the album, ’cause now he gotta do his whole album over,” Mal said.

Cole has since gone quiet online, fueling speculation that timing is now a key factor. With upcoming releases from A$AP Rocky and Drake already on the calendar, fans believe Cole may be waiting for the right opening.

Despite the silence, excitement has not cooled. Any mention of The Fall Off still sparks immediate attention, reinforcing the belief that whenever it arrives, the album will carry significant weight.