The New Year will bring new relationships for Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre, as they have called it quits on their romance.

According to Page Six, the two have split after less than a year of dating; a specific reason for the breakup has not been disclosed.

The two began their public display of affection earlier this year, following Taylor’s divorce from Iman Shumpert. The two went IG official and quickly became the industry’s new “It” couple.

The two were seemingly together as recently as November when Taylor called Pierre her “apple pie.”