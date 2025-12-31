When it comes to moviegoing, if 2025 proved anything, it is that audiences will show up for original stories just as much as cinematic universes as long as the vision, scale, and stars who understand the assignment are at the table. The Source as the top five films that defined the year across box office muscle and critical momentum.

No. 5 – Zootopia 2

Disney’s animal metropolis came roaring back with a 90% Rotten Tomatoes score and a global total around $1.698 billion, to date, making it one of the year’s biggest cultural events. Leading voices include Ginnifer Goodwin (Judy Hopps) and Jason Bateman (Nick Wilde), plus new additions like Ke Huy Quan and Quinta Brunson.

No. 4 – Highest 2 Lowest

This one was a bit of a sleeper due to the perception of a complete lack of marketing on Apple’s part. Still, Spike Lee and Denzel Washington teamed up for a sharp, modern thriller that critics embraced at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. The cast lineup is heavy: Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, and A$AP Rocky. Box office-wise, it played smaller theatrically, with Box Office Mojo listing $1.5 million domestic.

No. 3 – Avatar: Fire and Ash

The battle for Pandora stayed undefeated at the multiplex, landing at 66% on Rotten Tomatoes while pulling about $800 million worldwide by year’s end and still going strong. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña lead again, alongside Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Oona Chaplin. One of the biggest franchises ever with only it’s third installment is proving people still care about those blue heroes and the evil human conquerers trying to pillage. Sounds, familiar? Art imitating life, or nah?

No. 2 – One Battle After Another

The critics’ choice knockout: 95% on Rotten Tomatoes and about $205.2 million worldwide. Paul Thomas Anderson puts Leonardo DiCaprio in an Oscar worthy performance, alongside Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, and Teyana Taylor front and center.

No. 1 – Sinners

A genre-blending crowd and critic win, sitting at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and $367.95 million worldwide. Michael B. Jordan leads in dual roles, with Hailee Steinfeld and Jack O’Connell among the key players. Some say Sinners is competing for Best Picture honors and would be a first for a genre film next to more arthouse auteur titles, but we shall see. For the record, Sinners has our vote.

