The Philadelphia 76ers survived a high-scoring overtime battle against the Memphis Grizzlies, pulling out a 139 to 136 win thanks to a clutch three-pointer from rookie VJ Edgecombe. In a game packed with star power and momentum swings, it was Edgecombe who delivered the final blow.

Ja Morant poured in 40 points for Memphis, including 18 in the fourth quarter, to force overtime. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey answered with 34 points each for Philadelphia, but the night ultimately belonged to Edgecombe. The rookie finished with 25 points and four steals, scoring 16 of those points in the fourth quarter and overtime combined.

VJ EDGECOMBE GAME-WINNER IN OT

With the game tied late in OT, Edgecombe calmly knocked down the game-winning three, capping a back-and-forth contest that featured nine lead changes after halftime. Philadelphia has now improved to 6 and 2 in games where Edgecombe scores at least 20 points.

“They have confidence in me, so that’s what helped me make that shot,” Edgecombe said. “Going into the huddle, Ty told me I’m gonna make a big shot.”

Maxey added 12 assists and four three-pointers, while Embiid chipped in 10 rebounds and eight assists. The duo has now topped 30 points each for the 13th time, second only to Wilt Chamberlain and Hal Greer in franchise history.