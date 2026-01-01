Diego Cool’s “Macho Is Slow” Hits #1 on Canada iTunes Top 100

Diego Cool’s latest single, “Macho Is Slow,” has officially reached #1 on the Canada iTunes Top 100, cementing the track as more than just a viral punchline—it’s a certified hit. What started as an inside joke among creators has now crossed borders and dominated one of the most competitive digital charts in the world.

The achievement marks a major milestone for Diego Cool and the Swaggertown Records camp, proving that internet culture, when executed right, can translate directly into real-world success. Fans across Canada rallied behind the record, pushing it past mainstream releases and major-label competition to claim the top spot.

The joke just turned into a chart-topping moment. A song built around the idea of always finishing last is now finishing first—on a national level. It’s the ultimate reversal and a perfect example of how Diego Cool turns narrative into leverage. The same repetition that made the joke unavoidable made the record undeniable.

With “Macho Is Slow” sitting at #1 on Canada’s iTunes Top 100, Diego Cool isn’t just participating in the conversation—he’s leading it. The win signals momentum heading into 2026 and puts the industry on notice: this isn’t a fluke, it’s strategy.

One thing is certain—Macho may be slow, but this record isn’t.