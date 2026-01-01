Javonte Rose Showing Up Across Music, Media, Community

Javonte Rose doesn’t talk much about chasing fame. What he talks about is showing up.

Born in Manchester, New Hampshire and raised between different cultures, Javonte learned early how to move through spaces that don’t always make room. That experience still shapes everything he does today — from music to television to the way he gives back.

Music Came First, but It Didn’t Stop There

Javonte’s breakout single “Bon Appétit” wasn’t planned as a hit. The idea came during a hike, sparked by a craving and a joke that stuck. Back in the studio with producer JayUncut and songwriter Rae Rae, the idea turned into a record that traveled far. The song reached the Top 40, earned Grammy consideration, and later became part of branded content tied to Coca-Cola.

In May 2024, he released his first album, Caribbean Condition. The project leans into his roots and personal experiences without trying to over-explain itself. It sounds lived-in. Like someone comfortable telling their story without dressing it up.

Television Put Him in Front of New Eyes

More people were introduced to Javonte through SLAYERS on OUTtv. On the show, he stood out by being direct, competitive, and unapologetically himself. Viewers responded. Clips from the series spread quickly online, reaching more than 15 million views across platforms.

The attention didn’t change his approach. If anything, it widened the room.

The Stage Is Still Personal

Javonte continues to perform across the country, appearing at events like Palm Springs Pride, LA Black Pride, South LA Pride, Blatino Oasis 2025, Cinco De Mayo Palm Springs 2025, and the West Coast Awards Ball 2025. He treats live shows less like performances and more like exchanges — energy in, energy out.

Giving Back Isn’t a Campaign

For the fourth year in a row, Javonte organized an annual food drive in Los Angeles, directly supporting unhoused and underserved communities. He doesn’t treat it as a headline moment. It’s something he does every year, whether cameras are there or not.

Recently, he also returned home to Manchester, New Hampshire, focused on giving back to the community that raised him. Through his Empowerment Impact Sessions, he spends time with local youth, talking honestly about confidence, pressure, and learning how to believe in yourself when things feel stacked against you.

He also speaks with My Turn, continuing conversations around self-worth, resilience, and staying present.

A Mission That’s Been There All Along

In 2016, Javonte founded the IM HERE Movement, centered on anti-bullying, self-love, and youth empowerment. That mission hasn’t shifted as his platform has grown. If anything, it’s become more grounded.

Still Moving Forward

Javonte Rose has been featured in LA Sentinel and Los Angeles Blade Magazine, but recognition isn’t what drives him. He measures progress differently — by consistency, by impact, and by whether the work still feels honest.

He’s not trying to be everywhere at once.

He’s just making sure that wherever he is, he shows up.