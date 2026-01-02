A$AP Rocky has officially ignited fan excitement with the release of a teaser trailer for his upcoming single and video, “Punk Rocky,” set to arrive January 5. The brief preview offers a glimpse into the creative direction of the new era, signaling a bold return for the Harlem rapper.

“Punk Rocky” serves as the lead release ahead of Rocky’s long-awaited fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, which drops January 16 via A$AP Worldwide and RCA Records. The project marks his first full-length release in eight years and has already generated intense anticipation across the global hip hop community.

Adding to the album’s intrigue, the cover art for Don’t Be Dumb was created by legendary filmmaker and illustrator Tim Burton in collaboration with Rocky. The unexpected partnership underscores the album’s experimental spirit and artistic ambition as Rocky prepares to reassert his place in the cultural conversation.