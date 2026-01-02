A federal class action lawsuit filed under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act is accusing online gambling platform Stake and rapper Drake of promoting illegal gambling and engaging in coordinated fraud tied to music streaming manipulation.

According to the complaint, Stake allegedly operates an unlawful online casino disguised as a sweepstakes platform. At the same time, Drake is accused of promoting the site and participating in financial schemes connected to artificial streaming inflation. The lawsuit claims Drake used Stake to inflate play counts of his music across major streaming platforms, including Spotify, to fabricate popularity and distort recommendation algorithms.

The filing further alleges that Drake, along with individuals identified as Ross and Nguyen, used Stake’s “Tipping” feature to transfer money between one another. Plaintiffs describe the tipping system as an unregulated money transmitter that exists outside the oversight of financial regulators. Through this function, the defendants allegedly financed automated bots and streaming farms designed to generate fraudulent streams of Drake’s music.

The lawsuit claims these actions were used to disparage competitors, mislead music executives, and manipulate industry metrics that influence chart performance and playlist placement. At the center of the alleged scheme, Drake is described as acting directly and through co-conspirators who knowingly participated in the operation.

The complaint does not represent a ruling, and the allegations have not yet been proven in court. As of publication, Drake and Stake have not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

The case adds to growing scrutiny around celebrity gambling endorsements and the integrity of streaming data in the music industry, both of which have drawn increasing attention from regulators and consumer watchdogs.