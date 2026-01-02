Ice Spice rang in her 26th birthday and the start of 2026 with a stylish celebration in New York City. The rapper and her friends gathered at PHD Rooftop Lounge, where Tequila Don Julio 1942 flowed throughout the night. The rooftop party marked a festive start to the new year as Ice Spice celebrated another milestone surrounded by close friends and city views.
Ice Spice Celebrates 26th Birthday With NYC Rooftop Bash
