Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, actress, and poet Jill Scott has announced the release of her highly anticipated sixth studio album, To Whom This May Concern, set for February 13 via Human Re Sources/The Orchard.

The album leans into the power of connectivity, humanity, and collective home, reflecting Scott’s lifelong mission to inspire and uplift listeners. Described as a blend of magic, medicine, and mastery, the project marks her first full-length release in nearly a decade.

To Whom This May Concern features collaborations with dynamic artists Ab-Soul, J.I.D., Tierra Whack, and Too $hort, alongside producers Adam Blackstone, Om’Mas Keith, DJ Premier, Camper, Andre Harris, Seige Montracity, Trombone Shorty, Eric Wortham, DW Wright, and VT Tolan.

Scott returns following a milestone year celebrating the 20th anniversary of her Grammy-winning debut, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1, and a sold-out North American tour. Her performances engaged audiences in an intimate exchange, merging memory, desire, and truth.

The album’s artwork, created by acclaimed visual artist Marcellus, complements Scott’s sonic world with vivid color, texture, and evocative imagery. It mirrors a space where poetry paints walls, melodies flow like brushstrokes, and joy arrives effortlessly.

Fans can expect an album that is equal parts soulful storytelling, heartfelt reflection, and communal celebration, capturing the essence of Jill Scott as a timeless voice in modern music.