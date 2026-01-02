Kendrick Lamar has secured another major milestone as GNX is officially the most-streamed rap album on Spotify in 2025. The project amassed 2.98 billion streams, outperforming the next-closest release by nearly 1 billion streams and reinforcing Lamar’s dominance in the streaming era.

The year’s top five most-streamed rap albums reflect a balance of new releases and enduring catalog staples. Playboi Carti’s MUSIC follows with 2.16 billion streams, while Tyler, The Creator’s CHROMAKOPIA reached 1.66 billion. Kanye West’s Graduation continues its long-term impact with 1.50 billion streams, and Lamar’s own DAMN. remains a streaming powerhouse with 1.45 billion.

GNX’s success extends beyond streaming. The album is currently viewed as a frontrunner heading into the 2026 GRAMMY Awards, where Lamar leads all nominees with nine nominations. Among them are Album of the Year and Best Rap Album, placing GNX at the center of awards season conversation.

With record-breaking streaming numbers and strong critical recognition, GNX continues to solidify Kendrick Lamar’s standing as one of the most influential and consistent artists in modern hip hop.