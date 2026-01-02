Les J Announces New Single “God Did It” Set for February 2026 Release

Christian hip-hop artist Les J has announced the release of his new single, “God Did It,” arriving February 27, 2026, on all major streaming platforms. The track marks his official debut under the name Les J and serves as a deeply personal testimony of faith, survival, and transformation.

Raised in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood during a time shaped by gang violence and drug activity, Les J balanced a turbulent upbringing with school and sports, often masking his struggles. Though his father was physically present, emotional distance led him to seek belonging through cliques, drugs, and risky behavior.

That dual life came to a breaking point after a near-fatal encounter with laced drugs, an experience Les J describes as a spiritual awakening. He credits God’s mercy for his survival and redirection.

Produced by Grammy Award winner Jovan Dawkins, “God Did It” confronts Les J’s past with unfiltered honesty, touching on promiscuity, manipulation, survivor’s guilt, and the loss of friends, while centering gratitude and deliverance. The song avoids glorifying past mistakes, instead offering hope to listeners facing similar battles.

Musically rooted in gritty West Coast hip-hop, the single blends lived experience with a faith-driven perspective. “This song isn’t about being perfect,” Les J said. “It’s about telling the truth and acknowledging who really saved me.”

Follow Les J on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lesjmusik?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ%3D%3D