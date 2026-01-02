Restlezz and Lazie Locz’s “ALL CAP” Reaches New Chart Milestone

The collaboration between Restlezz and Lazie Locz reached a notable benchmark as their song “ALL CAP” entered the iTunes Top 100 Hip-Hop chart in Canada. For independent artists, international chart placement remains a difficult milestone to achieve, making the appearance especially significant. The moment adds another data point to the track’s trajectory, following its earlier charting on YouTube in 2025, where it began to gain measurable traction with listeners outside of its original regional base.

“ALL CAP” is produced by Lazie Locz himself and appears as one of four records on the joint EP TROUBLESOME TWO. The project reflects a long-developing creative relationship rather than a one-off collaboration. Lazie Locz has established himself as one of the more consistent artists and producers to come out of Sacramento, working with artists across Northern California at various stages of their careers. His ability to move between production and performance has made him a familiar name within that ecosystem, particularly among independent circles.

Restlezz, meanwhile, has built a reputation as one of the more visible artists emerging from Utah’s hip-hop scene. Prior chart appearances have already positioned him as an artist capable of extending beyond regional reach, and the Canadian iTunes placement reinforces that pattern. His prior work with Lazie Locz over the years laid the groundwork for TROUBLESOME TWO, making the collaboration feel more like a natural progression than a strategic pairing.

Taken together, the chart performance of “ALL CAP” signals growing momentum for both artists as the new year begins. Rather than standing alone, the iTunes placement sits alongside earlier YouTube charting as part of a broader trend: two independently established artists leveraging a shared history and regional influence to find audience resonance beyond their home markets.