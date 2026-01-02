Ryan Coogler has opened up about his original vision for Black Panther 2 before Chadwick Boseman’s death, revealing the script was a massive 180 pages and centered on an intimate father-son story.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Coogler explained that Boseman was too ill to read the draft at the time. The film would have explored a Wakandan tradition called the Ritual of 8, where an eight-year-old prince spends eight days in the bush with his father and is allowed to ask any question, which must be answered truthfully.

During the ritual, Namor would launch an attack, forcing T’Challa to confront a perilous threat while remaining physically connected to his son to honor the unbroken tradition.

Coogler shared that he poured everything into the script after growing closer to Boseman as a performer. “Chadwick was going to kill it,” he said, reflecting on the version of the film that never came to be.

