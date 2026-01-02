Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named Sports Illustrated’s 2025 Sportsperson of the Year, cementing a historic season that reshaped both his career and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s legacy. Gilgeous-Alexander graces the cover of the Sportsperson of the Year print issue, which hits newsstands January 8.

In its 71st year, Sports Illustrated selected Gilgeous-Alexander after he led the Thunder to a franchise record 68-win season and an NBA championship. Along the way, he captured both the NBA MVP and NBA Finals MVP awards, completing one of the most dominant individual seasons in league history.

Beyond the accolades, Gilgeous-Alexander’s impact extended well past the court. Through consistent charitable work in Oklahoma City and his native Canada, he has built meaningful connections in both countries, reinforcing the idea that small-market teams can wield global influence when led by purpose and character.

Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year honor, awarded since 1954, recognizes the athlete who best embodies excellence and sportsmanship. Past recipients include Billie Jean King, Wayne Gretzky, Serena Williams, LeBron James, and Megan Rapinoe.

Reflecting on his success, Gilgeous-Alexander emphasized growth over validation. He noted that achieving career defining milestones only highlighted how much potential still remains. He also spoke candidly about learning to channel emotions into motivation, crediting that growth as a key to his maturity as a leader.

Fatherhood has further shaped his perspective. Raising his son, Ares, has helped him see the bigger picture and approach leadership with empathy. Despite his achievements, Gilgeous-Alexander admits the journey still feels surreal, often pausing to appreciate how far he has come.