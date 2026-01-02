Donald Trump’s past connection to Jeffrey Epstein is facing renewed scrutiny following a new report from The Wall Street Journal that details alleged interactions between Epstein and workers from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago spa in Florida.

According to the report, Mar-a-Lago spa employees, some of them teenagers, were allegedly sent to Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion despite staff reportedly being aware that the financier engaged in inappropriate behavior during appointments. The Wall Street Journal states that the practice ended in 2003 after an unnamed 18-year-old employee complained that Epstein pressured her for sex.

The report claims that once Trump became aware of the allegation, he instructed Mar-a-Lago management to remove Epstein from the club. Trump has previously offered a different account. In July, he said his relationship with Epstein deteriorated after Epstein allegedly “stole” young women who worked at the spa.

The White House strongly disputed the Wall Street Journal’s reporting. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told TMZ that the story was an attempt to smear the president and distract from his first year back in office. Leavitt said Trump did nothing wrong and emphasized that Epstein was banned from Mar-a-Lago for inappropriate conduct.

She also noted that Trump’s Justice Department is releasing hundreds of thousands of pages of documents related to Epstein and his crimes. The White House maintains that these disclosures underscore Trump’s position and rejection of Epstein’s actions.