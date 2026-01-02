Will Smith is facing a lawsuit from tour violinist Brian King Joseph, who alleges sexual harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination tied to Smith’s Based on a True Story: 2025 Tour this past spring. The lawsuit names Smith and Treyball Studios Management as defendants and accuses the actor and musician of predatory behavior.

According to the filing, Joseph claims Smith deliberately groomed and primed him for further sexual exploitation during their professional relationship. Joseph alleges he was first hired in November 2024 to perform at a San Diego show before being invited to join Smith’s 2025 tour and contribute to his upcoming album. Variety reports that the suit states that as their relationship developed, Smith allegedly made comments suggesting a uniquely close bond, including telling Joseph that they shared a special connection he did not have with anyone else.

Joseph, who previously competed on America’s Got Talent, joined the first leg of the tour in March 2025, beginning with a Las Vegas performance. The lawsuit claims that during that stop, Joseph’s bag containing his hotel room key went missing for several hours. He alleges that management later returned the bag and that members of management were the only individuals with access to his hotel room during that time.

The complaint further alleges that after Joseph resisted alleged advances, he was subjected to retaliation that ultimately led to his termination from the tour. Smith and Treyball Studios Management have not publicly responded to the lawsuit as of this writing. The case adds to ongoing conversations around power dynamics and accountability within the entertainment industry.