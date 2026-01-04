While most people are busy making their new year’s resolutions, Lizzo is showing that her hard work in 2025 paid off. The “Good as Hell” singer took to Instagram and shared pictures of her jaw-dropping weight loss in a tiny bikini and body suit.

The photos, which she shared over the weekend on her Instagram, show her in a white bikini from her as well as a purple, black, and aqua psychedelic bodysuit and white-rimmed sunglasses. Lizzo captions the video as “YITTY & a Pucci fit… nastyyyyy” in a reference to Alabama Barker‘s “nasty” viral TikTok trend following her showing off her Christmas haul. The “YITTY” is in reference to her YITTY line, a shapewear collab with Fabletics. The bikini appears to be the Swim Triangle Bikini Top and Swim Side Tie Thong Bikini from the line. The boatneck bodysuit is from Pucci and retails for around $680. The post was accompanied by her song “DITTO.”

Celebs such as SZA, Chloe Bailey, Paris Hilton, and Erykah Badu gave her compliments on the Instagram post.

The post comes amidst Lizzo’s very public weight loss journey in which she has reportedly lost about 16% of her body fat and dropped her BMI by 20 points. Despite the weight loss, Lizzo has continued to advocate for body positivity in recent months. On December 4, she wrote “Let me be a reminder to everyone to NEVER let anyone shame you for what you choose to do with your body,” pointing out that no matte what someone does with their body, someone else will have criticism.